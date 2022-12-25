One person dies at Christmas Eve gathering in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – A Columbus Christmas Eve party turns violent with one person dead and four other people injured in a shooting.

Incoming Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry says two people remain in critical condition and two others are stable.

“Police were called to the 90 block of Luxapilila Drive at approximately 10:40 p.m. on December 24, 2022. An argument started at a Christmas Eve party between a 22-year-old male and a 48-year-old male. Weapons were produced, and the male 48-year-old was fatally shot. All victims were inside the home at the time, Columbus police released in a statement.

Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant says Algren Hampton, 48, who was a resident of the home, was killed in the shooting.

The 22 and 38-year-olds are in critical condition. A 56-year-old female and a 28-year-old male are listed as stable. All of the victims underwent emergency surgery for their injuries.

“I can’t thank our Columbus Police Department officers, our detectives, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, the Baptist Memorial Hospital ambulance, and emergency room staff for their help last night. I was able to see myself the true professionals we work with each day in Columbus. I am thankful for everyone’s assistance,” Chief Daughtry said Christmas afternoon.

“It was a chaotic scene at the house and then at the hospital last night,” Chief Daughtry added. “Everyone worked all night on this case, and I highly appreciate their response and dedication. We have not made any arrests, but we have a person of interest. Since this is an ongoing investigation, we are not releasing any other details on the incident. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 800-530-7151 or use the P3 app.”

