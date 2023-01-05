One person dies in two-vehicle crash near French Camp
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – One person is dead after a two-vehicle accident involving a log truck in Choctaw County.
Sheriff Brandon Busby said the crash happened about 12:15 this afternoon on Highway 413, near French Camp.
Early indications are the log truck was northbound and a car was southbound. At some point, the big rig overturned.
The name of the person that died has not been released.
State troopers are investigating the accident.
