One person dies in two-vehicle crash near French Camp

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – One person is dead after a two-vehicle accident involving a log truck in Choctaw County.

Sheriff Brandon Busby said the crash happened about 12:15 this afternoon on Highway 413, near French Camp.

Early indications are the log truck was northbound and a car was southbound. At some point, the big rig overturned.

The name of the person that died has not been released.

State troopers are investigating the accident.

