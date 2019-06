COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- One person is flown to the hospital after flipping a four wheeler.

It happened behind the Sandfield One Stop in Columbus around 7 p.m. Monday evening.

Initial reports are that the ATV flipped over and landed on top of the person.

Right now it’s unclear if there was more than one person riding the four wheeler.

The condition of the person injured is unknown at this time.

Columbus Police are investigating the accident.