One person in custody after shooting in Oktibbeha County

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Oktibbeha County deputies were investigating a shooting.

Sheriff Shank Phelps said the incident happened on Taylor Road, near Sturgis.

One person was injured. A second person was possibly grazed in the gunfire.

Phelps told WCBI one person is in custody.

We expect to learn more about the shooting at a later time.

