One person in custody, another wanted after shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – One person is in custody, and another is on the run after a shooting in Columbus.

A description of the vehicle reportedly used in the shooting was given to law enforcement.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins tells WCBI a deputy spotted the vehicle and got into a chase.

That chase ended near Crowe Road, in the New Hope area when the car pulled into a driveway.

The driver, Neshawn Beckwith, was arrested. The search continues for a passenger, Dondarion Fisher.

Columbus police said the shooting happened about 2:45 on Summerhaven Drive after reports of people inside two vehicles firing at each other.

Beckwith and Fisher will be charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

Fisher is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information about where he might be, call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers or use the P3 Tips App.

