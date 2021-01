The driver of the car hit a guard rail head on, causing other vehicles to counter from crashing into them.

COLUMBUS,Miss. (WCBI)- One person is injured after a car crash in Columbus.

The incident happened on South Lemhburg Road across from Cypress Park.

The driver of the car hit a guard rail head on, causing other vehicles to counter from crashing into them.

However, a vehicle was able to avoid the jam by going off road into a ditch.

The driver wastaken to Baptist Memorial Golden Triangle.

No other injuries are known at this time.