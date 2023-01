One person injured in Vernon shooting, sent to Columbus hospital

VERNON, Ala. (WCBI) – One person is injured after a shooting today in Vernon.

The shooting happened off Tower Road.

We are told one person is being detained in the investigation.

The victim was taken to a Columbus hospital.

No information has been released about the incident, which is unrelated to the officer-involved shooting earlier in the day.

