COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- A crash on Highway 82 sends one person to the hospital.

It was just before 9 P.M. when emergency crews responded to an accident involving a motorcycle and a car near the Main Street Exit on Highway 82.

- Advertisement -

The motorcyclist was airlifted to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

We will continue to follow this developing story and bring you more details as they become available.