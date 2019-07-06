Starkville teen dies Oxford plane crash

UPDATE

WCBI now knows the name of the victim of a plane crash that happened at the Ole Miss Golf Course.

Starkville Mayor Lynn Spruill confirms Alderman David Little’s daughter 18-year-old Lake Little has died following that plane crash.

Little was the only one onboard and was taken to a Memphis-area trauma center.

Original Story

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI)-The pilot of a single-engine plane is injured after the aircraft crashed at the Ole Miss Golf Course this afternoon.

A spokesman from the University of Mississippi says the plane, affiliated with Civil Air Patrol, was performing ‘touch and go’ takeoffs and landings when it crashed around 3:15 pm.

The plane went down near the 17th tee box at the golf course.

The pilot was the only one onboard and is being treated at a Memphis-area trauma center for severe burns.

No one on the ground was injured.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration have been contacted and will handle the investigation.

No other information is available at this time.