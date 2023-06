One person injured, suspect in custody after shooting in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police continue to investigate a shooting that left one person injured.

The gunfire happened on Lumpkin Avenue on Thursday at about 5 p.m.

TPD said the man that was shot is stable.

A suspect was taken into custody at the scene.

No other information was released. We will bring you more updates as they become available.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter