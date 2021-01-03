Fire Chief Thomas Walker says a rescue crew noticed flames above the First National Bank Building around 2:45 a.m. Sunday morning.

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- One person is dead after a house fire in Tupelo.

Firefighters were dispatched to the house at 426 Magazine Street.

Chief Walker says the house was fully involved.

Investigators learned there was a man who lived at the house and his cell phone was found on a bed.

However, family members didn’t know if he was home at the time of the fire.

A K9 and handler Kathy Doty from the GTR K9 Search Team found the victim as firefighters were searching through debris.

An autopsy will be performed in Jackson.

The State Fire Marshal is also investigating the incident.