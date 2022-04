One person is dead after shooting in Pontotoc County

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – One person is dead after an early morning shooting in Pontotoc County.

Sheriff Leo Mask says the shooting happened in the Algoma community but declined to give a specific address.

Mask tells WCBI deputies are interviewing multiple people to try and figure out what sparked the shooting.

The name of the victim has not been released.

We will bring you more details as they are released.