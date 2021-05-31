One person is in jail after fatal Aliceville shooting

ALICEVILLE, Ala. (WCBI) – We now know the name of the man killed in an Aliceville, Alabama shooting.

Pickens County Coroner Chad Harless says 21-year-old Venson Barnes Jr. died at a hospital.

Barnes and four others were shot at a house on 7th Street Northeast early Sunday morning.

All of the victims were taken to hospitals in Tuscaloosa and Birmingham.

Pickens County Sheriff Todd Hall tells WCBI there was a gathering at the home at the time of the shooting.

What led to the gunfire is still under investigation.

However, one person is in jail.

27-year-old Jeremy Colvin is charged with one count of murder and four counts of attempted murder.

He remains in the Pickens County jail.

Hall says more arrests are possible in the ongoing investigation.