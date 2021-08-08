One person is in the hospital following the Artesia day festival

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)-A man is in the hospital after being shot following the Artesia Day festival.

Deputies found one male victim on Obama Street suffering from gunshot wounds on his face and neck.

Investigators believe several people were gathered at the festival when shots rang out just after midnight.

The victim was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital and later air-lifted to UMC in Jackson.

His condition is unknown at this time and no arrests have been made.

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for the shooting.