One person is injured after a Saturday night shooting

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- One Person is injured after a shooting in Tupelo.

On Saturday at 10:00 pm Tupelo officers were called to a residence in the 3000 block of Meadow Drive for a shooting.

When officers arrived they saw a male victim with gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to North Mississippi Medical Centers’ ER and was reportedly in serious but stable condition.

Investigators are interviewing possible witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tupelo Police Department or Crimestoppers.