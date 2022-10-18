One person shot, suspect in custody after shooting at Oxford apartments

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Oxford police are investigating an apartment complex shooting.

OPD reported the incident on social media at about one o’clock this afternoon.

One person was shot at an apartment off Molly Barr Road.

The victim was taken to the hospital and the suspect was taken into custody.

OPD did not release the name of the suspect or the condition of the victim.

