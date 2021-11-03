One person still missing after burglary of Hunt Middle School

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The old Hunt Middle School in Columbus has seen its share of bad luck recently.

It was damaged in a tornado two years ago and it’s also been hit by accused thieves.

Now, David Ashmore is charged with burglary.

Janet Price and Latasha Terry are both charged with accessory after the fact of burglary.

Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton says Ashmore and an unidentified fourth suspect were trying to steal copper from the old school.

An alert neighbor called officers after reportedly seeing the group go over a chain-link fence surrounding the school.

CPD is searching for that fourth suspect.

The incident remains under investigation.