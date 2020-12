COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police are investigating a late-morning shooting.

The call went out around 11:15 this morning.

Paramedics and investigators were dispatched to 14th Avenue North.

There are reports that a victim was shot in the chest and upper arm.

There is no word on that person’s condition or the circumstances behind the shooting.

Police have not released any information on the shooting. No word on any arrests or the condition of the victim.