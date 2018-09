WEST POINT (WCBI) – A 19 year old is being questioned in connection with a Thursday night shooting in West Point.

Investigator Ivy Ramirez says 19 year old Natrell Cox turned himself in after learning police wanted to talk to him. The investigation is focusing on a shooting at the West Point deli on North Division street. One person was shot and is hospitalized . WCBI will have more on the shooting as it develops.