One of six Oktibbeha County Lake water pumps temporarily closes for repair

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Oktibbeha County EMA Director Kristen Campanella said early Sunday morning one of the six water pumps at the Oktibbeha County Lake dam had to be temporarily shut down.

The pump was shut down until a mechanic could arrive on scene to make necessary repairs.

Campanella said the pump was working again by 10 a.m.

Currently, all six pumps and siphons are up and running.

About 50,000 gallons of water are being pumped out of the lake per minute.

The level of the lake has gone down another 6 inches since Saturday.

Engineers said the level of the Lake needs to lower a total of 5 feet before it’s out of the “danger zone.”