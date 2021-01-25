MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – One state lawmaker wants you to be able to use your phone to place a bet.

State Senator Philip Moran introduced an online sports betting bill today.

- Advertisement -

This would allow Mississippians to place bets on their phone or computer.

The operator of the site would pay taxes to the state.

15 states currently allow mobile wagers.

Tennessee is one of those states. Moran, a Bay St. Louis Republican, says the Volunteer State garnered two point three million dollars in tax revenue the first month it allowed online sports betting.