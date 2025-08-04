One suspect now behind bars and another on the run in Amory

Arrested: Heather Maranda Russ

Wanted: Christopher Austin Tedford

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus woman wanted for felony theft charges in Amory is now behind bars in Monroe County.

Heather Maranda Russ was arrested Friday by Lowndes County deputies.

She was taken to Amory, where she was charged with Shoplifting over One Thousand Dollars.

She is now in the Monroe County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

Russ and her alleged accomplice, Christopher Tedford, are accused of stealing more than a thousand dollars’ worth of tires from the Amory Walmart.

Law enforcement in both Monroe and Lowndes Counties is searching for Tedford.

He escaped custody last week while awaiting tests at Baptist Golden Triangle.

He is from Lowndes County and may still be in the area.

Tedford is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

If you know where he is, contact Amory Police, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, or Golden Triangle Crimestoppers.

Tips leading to an arrest are eligible for a cash reward.

