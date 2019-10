COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A two-car crash caused slow-moving traffic along Main Street in Columbus.

An SUV and car collided in front of the Palmer Home store Tuesday afternoon after 3.

Traffic was diverted through Propst Park going and coming into Columbus.

At least one person was checked by medics and taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. The person was able to walk to the ambulance.

The Columbus Police Department is investigating.