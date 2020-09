PRENTISS COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a weekend accident in Booneville that killed a teenager.

Troopers responded to the one-car crash early Sunday morning on Highway 4, just east of Booneville.

17-year-old Logan Harr, a passenger in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to reports, the Dodge Challenger was going west when it ran off the road and hit a tree.

The driver and another passenger sustained moderate injuries.