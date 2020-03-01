One of two dead Parchman inmates identified

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – According to the Associated Press, we now know the identity of one of the two inmates who died earlier in the week at Mississippi State Penitentiary in Parchman.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections said Timothy R. Sharpe, who was serving a 20-year-sentence for sexual battery and child molestation, died Friday at the prison hospital.

- Advertisement -

He was 61.

Authorities are waiting to release the name of the second inmate until all relatives have been notified.

The statement didn’t give any details about the deaths.

In a news release Friday, Sunflower County Coroner Heather Burton said there was “no evidence of foul play” in either death.”

Autopsies were planned in both cases.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.