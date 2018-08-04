One Vehicle Wreck Leaves Driver Seriously Injured

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A one-vehicle wreck leaves the driver with serious injuries.

Around 8pm last night, The Adaton Volunteer Fire Department responded to a one-vehicle accident with entrapment on Polly Bell Road.

- Advertisement -

According to Fire Coordinator Kirk Rosenhan, dispatchers found that a pickup truck had left the road becoming airborne and then struck trees.

It’s believed once the truck came to a stop that driver was trapped by a caved in roof.

Fire personnel used rescue tools and brute force to free the driver.

He was then airlifted to the hospital and treated for serious injuries.

The accident is under investigation.