One victim hospitalized after Thanksgiving night shooting

ARTESIA, Miss. (WCBI) – A Thanksgiving night shooting in Lowndes County remains under investigation.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the incident happened on Rogers Cove in Artesia.

The 34-year-old gunshot victim remains in a Jackson hospital after he was shot two times.

Deputies believe the man and his girlfriend were at a family gathering when there was an argument, involving a baseball bat.

Shots were fired and the man was taken to the hospital.

No arrest has been made and the case is expected to be presented to the next Lowndes County Grand Jury.

