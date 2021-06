OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A woman is dead after a one-car crash, this morning, in Oktibbeha County.

Deputies were called to Self Creek Road about 8:30 for the accident.

- Advertisement -

Investigators say 39-year-old Crystal Quinn was driving a Honda Civic eastbound when she lost control of her car and slammed into a tree.

The Oktibbeha County Coroner’s office says Quinn died at the scene.

No one else was in the car with Quinn.

The sheriff’s department is investigating the crash.