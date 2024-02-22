Ongoing investigation: Two homicides in Pontotoc County

PONTOTOC/LEE COUNTIES, Miss. (WCBI) – Just two months into the new year, Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask found himself and his department in an unusual spot, investigating a double homicide.

“The main thing is that this is pretty isolated for our community. We do not usually have things like this that happen here. Occasionally we do, but this is not normal for this to be happening in our community,” said Mask.

Investigators have arrested two suspects, Michael O’Neal and Lebreko Clark.

Mask believed there were more people involved. He knew catching them would take a team effort.

“We are getting help from the community and the public; we are getting a lot of information from the people in the community,” said Mask. “The community is good about helping us get information. And if they see anything going on they call and report it.”

Getting the community involved was exactly what Cee Cee Jackson wanted to do.

Jackson is organizing a “Stop the Gun Violence” program in Tupelo.

That city has also seen more than its share of gun violence. A recent shooting there left a 13-year-old dead and a 17-year-old in the hospital.

Jackson said she believed if more resources were available, the crime rate would decrease.

“These children do not have anything to do. And it is getting warmer outside and if they do not have anything to do, then unfortunately the crime will get worse. So in the meantime, we are going to have to come together as a community and find a solution to this problem,” said Jackson.

The Stop the Violence Program will be Saturday, February 24 at 2:15 p.m. at the Lee County Library in Tupelo.

If you have any information on the Pontotoc County shootings, call the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department at (662)489-3915 or Northeast Mississippi Crimestoppers at 1(800)773-8477.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X