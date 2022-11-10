Ongoing Louisville murder trial has been dismissed, charges dropped

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – And just like that: case dismissed.

Yesterday, a jury was selected for a murder trial in Winston County.

Marquis Davis and Jamari Walker were being charged with murder.

They were being tried at the same time.

But today, the case took a turn no one could have predicted.

And, the trial came to an abrupt halt.

That’s when the person claiming to be an eye-witness to the deadly shooting in May of last year recanted his testimony.

On the stand and under oath, the witness admitted to lying about seeing the shooting.

Sam Jones and Roman Mosely both died after being shot on Alice Circle.

Several homes were also damaged in the shootout.

Charges have been dropped against both Davis and Walker.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter