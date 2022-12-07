Only one bullet strikes man in Crawford shooting; 23 shell casings found

CRAWFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A man is injured after being shot at nearly two dozen times early this morning in Crawford.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the gunfire happened on Lodge Street at about 2 a.m.

The victim told deputies he was driving home from work when a car pulled in front of him and started shooting.

Investigators recovered 23 shell casings at the scene. Only one bullet hit the 57-year-old victim and his vehicle.

The man was struck in the leg and was taken to Baptist Golden Triangle.

He was not able to give deputies any description of the vehicle the shooters were in.

Deputies are reviewing and looking for surveillance footage in the area.

If you have any information about this shooting call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.

