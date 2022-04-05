Opening arguments begin in Clay County murder trial

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Opening arguments begin this morning in a Clay County murder trial.

Roderick Johnson is one of three men accused of shooting and killing James White.

White was killed in May 2015 at a mobile home on Dixie Road in Clay County.

Two others were indicted in connection with the shooting.

Raheem Johnson was convicted and sentenced to life in prison for his role in the homicide.

Casey Watkins’s trial was pushed back to July 25th.

Roderick Johnson’s trial is expected to continue most of this week.