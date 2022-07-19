Opening arguments wrapped up in Oktibbeha County murder trial

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Opening arguments have wrapped up and testimony is underway in the murder trial in Oktibbeha County for a man indicted in a 2018 case.

The jury was seated Monday in the case against James Dustin Nixon.

He’s charged with first degree murder in the death of 26-year-old Shawn Stricklin. He was indicted in 2019.

Stricklin’s was found on the side of Highway 12 in Longview in April of 2018. Sources told WCBI, at the time, that Stricklin had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The trial is expected to last all week.