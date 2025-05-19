Operation Continue Service hosts 3rd annual Veterans Expo

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – In Columbus, the community wanted to honor those who serve the country with the annual Veterans Expo.

The event offers vendors and resources for veterans.

Operation Continue Service provides veterans with the help they may need after completing their service to our country.

From a war zone to state-side bases, military veterans have a shared bond.

“A lot of people don’t understand that veterans are more comfortable talking about the issues and things they went through service with other veterans,” Ronald Gatewood said.

The 3rd annual Veterans Expo, hosted by Operation Continue Service, connects vets to their needs.

Resources like health organizations and mental health services were available.

American Legion secretary Ronald Gatewood said it’s the group’s mission to help veterans.

“Especially here, being in the Golden Triangle, which is a rural area, sometimes, veterans don’t get that much-needed information promptly,” Gatewood said. “It allows us to come out and talk and communicate with other veterans.”

The event started with a heroes walk and transitioned to a blood drive.

Judge Advocate Douglas Cockrell Jr. said it is fulfilling seeing unity at the Expo.

“It’s about bringing the community together,” Cockrell said. “I’m born and raised here in Columbus, Mississippi, and out of all the things that have been going on with the violence and everything, we need to unity and one part about the unity is coming out here to this post which is a veteran’s post. The community is able to come out here and you have unity. It’s like a safe area you can come out here, you don’t have to worry about anything at the same time.”

Those involved want to make sure the event served vets and the community.

“You are getting information that you can always take back for yourself, that you can take back for your family, to your church, to your community and spread all the information around,” Cockrell said.

Event coordinators said they will continue the grow the Veterans Expo each year.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X