Operation Firecracker: Columbus police patrol holiday weekend

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus Police Department was busy patrolling the streets for Operation Firecracker.

Police Chief Joesph Daughtry said in a press release that the department issued 200 moving traffic citations over the weekend, arrested six people for driving under the influence, and made 19 arrests for various charges.

The chief went on to encourage the Columbus community to always follow the law even on holiday weekends to avoid getting a ticket.

Daughtry said the efforts of the department wouldn’t be possible without the men and women who are dedicated to serving.

