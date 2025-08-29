Operation Overload targets crime in South Lee County

Multi agency effort to help agencies and cities with limited resources to fight crime

SOUTH LEE COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – Flanked by representatives from local, state, and federal agencies, First Circuit Court District Attorney Jason Herring had a warning for those who commit a crime in South Lee County.

“To those who seek to destroy and divide, your time is up,” District Attorney Herring said.

Herring announced an initiative known as “Operation Overload.” The D A said as soon as he came into office last fall, community leaders began calling him, asking for help, fighting crime in South Lee County.

“In certain areas of Lee County, limited resources and manpower have left communities vulnerable to the influence of gangs, wannabe gangs, drug dealers, and individuals who use intimidation and violence to instill fear,” Herring said.

District 16 State Representative Rickey Thompson lives in and represents Shannon. As we have reported, at times the city has had to rely on the Lee County Sheriff’s Office to handle calls for service.

Representative Thompson said it’s all about keeping the community safe.

“The main thing is to get the community involved, and all these agencies there to let them know that when they leave home they will come back and be safe, but this is just the tip of the iceberg, this is how we start solving problems, we get community leaders together, let them know when they call somebody and there is a problem, something will be done about it,” Rep. Thompson said.

The U S Attorney for the Northern District of Mississippi said his office is committed to putting career criminals in jail, with lengthy prison sentences.

“You lock up the right people, you find that crime, particularly in communities, is really driven by a limited number of people out there committing violent crime. You take those people, put them in jail and they’re gone for fifteen years, that sends a message to the community, and that is a message we want sent, that crime, definitively has consequences,” said U S Attorney Clay Joyner.

Operation Overload is not a one time or a one night event. Law officers and prosecutors say the effort will continue, hopefully sending a strong message to those on the wrong side of the law.

One hundred and seventy eight citations were issued, along with eleven charges related to drugs or firearms, as well as three other non drug or firearm charges throughout Thursday evening.

