Operation Safe Holiday aims to keep public safe during holiday shopping

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The Christmas shopping season officially begins with Black Friday and the Tupelo Police Department is taking a proactive approach to safety.

Operation Safe Holiday will see more patrol officers spending more time in shopping areas, both in parking lots and nearby streets.

Also, officers, along with reserves and overtime details will assist in beefing up police presence in areas with high foot traffic.

Patrols will be increased to help traffic flow better in heavily congested areas.

Police said there are a few things the public can do to deter would-be criminals, especially if people are expecting packages through the mail.

“We ask that the consumer, track their packages so they will know when they will be delivered and if they are not going to be there, have somebody there to pick up those packages, so they are not left unattended on front door step, they are a target for somebody to come by and pick up and haul away,” said Tupelo Police Chief Bart Aguirre.

Specialty units, such as narcotics and school resource officers will have their schedules altered to help address call volume around the holidays.