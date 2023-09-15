Operation Saturation: Clay County crackdown yields 15 arrests

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A multi-agency operation in Clay County netted over a dozen arrests and got a kilo of cocaine off the streets.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office, along with the West Point Police Department, the Highway Patrol, and the State’s Violent Crimes Task Force mounted Operation Saturation in Clay County.

The action was in response to the recent auto burglaries and gun violence in the West Point-Clay County Area.

In all, 15 people were arrested on charges ranging from DUIs and traffic violations to drug possession and trafficking.

Two people were charged with aggravated trafficking of a Schedule 1 drug, and Sheriff Eddie Scott said officers seized a kilo of cocaine, $17,000 in cash, and several firearms.

