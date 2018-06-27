Oregon State Rallies in 9th to Force CWS Title Series Game 3 vs. Arkansas

OMAHA, Neb. (CBS) — There will be a decisive Game 3 in the 2018 College World Series.

Wednesday night Oregon State scored three runs in the ninth inning to erase a 3-2 deficit against Arkansas. The Beavers went on to win the game 5-3 (box score). Game 3 will be played Thursday night.

Oregon State’s three-run ninth inning rally was made possible by a brutal defensive miscue. With the tying run at third and two outs, shortstop Cadyn Grenier hit a foul pop-up behind first base that sure looked like the final out of the game. Final out of the series! Instead, it dropped in and the at-bat continued.

You know what happened next, right? Of course you do. Grenier came through with the game-tying single.

The damage did not stop there. The next batter, outfielder and Twins 2018 first round pick Trevor Larnach, launched a go-ahead two-run home run to right field.

Arkansas went from having the title clinching foul pop-up in the air waiting to be caught to trailing by two runs in the blink of an eye. A crushing defeat, that is.

Oregon State was able to pitch around a leadoff single in the bottom of the ninth to win the game and force Game 3 on Thursday. Here is the College World Series schedule.