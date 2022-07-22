Organizations and churches helping families get necessary school supplies

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Organizations and churches across the area are hosting events to help families with back-to-school necessities.

In Starkville, The Second Baptist Church is hosting a drive-through bookbag and supply drive at 9 a.m. This event features bookbags filled with supplies.

Griffin United Methodist Church is also collecting school supplies with its “Back to School Bash.” Families can enjoy bounce houses, games and a free school supply giveaway. This event is Saturday, July 23rd from 10 am to 12 pm.

July 30th, Simple 2 Insure Agency will host a backpack giveaway at Fairpark in downtown Tupelo from 10 am to 1 pm. This event will also provide mental health specialists and financial advisors.