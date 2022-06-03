Organizations in the area offer kids multiple places to come for the summer

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – School is out and parents are looking for activities to keep their kids busy this summer.

There are places to go and to learn while having fun.

Ron Thornton believes it’s how you entertain children in the summer that will help them grow.

“It is important so they have something positive to get in. Not just something to do but something positive to do. Smart move activities to our reading activities from our reading club. culinary arts with our cooking programs. they will also have financial literacy through money matters programs,” said Thornton.

The President and CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of the Golden Triangle say the organization will be open this summer and is looking to expand its activities.

“We are going to have a very first field day event and have that at west point. all of our kids are going to have it together for a day with parents and community partners. We will have kickball activities and a bounce houses barbecue. everything for the kids to just let their hair down and have a great summertime.”

The BGC also wants kids to grow and become comfortable with new friends.

“We have some kids that are shy that don’t want to talk, the introverts but when they meet new friends or new team members you see a different light on them. they start to smile more. they start to engage more and they are a lot happier when they come into the door,” said Thornton.

The Columbus City Arts Council painting up a new scene for kids.

Operating Director Salem Gibson says he’s ready for the events to kickoff.

“This weekend we have biz kids so it’s an introduction to business for young children. It is derived from the lemonade stands. the idea of supply and demand and what you need to be successful and how to implement that at a young age,” said Gibson.

Gibson believes the weekend event is a great way for children to express themselves in a different way.

“Art connects us all whether it music or movies or whatever it might be but to create something for children where this is a place for them and this isnt a place where they should be embarrassed to come or not come and know what to do,” said Gibson.

The Columbus Arts Council is extending its summer program for the whole month of July this year.