Organizations Team Up To Give Back To Those Impacted By COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)-Families impacted by effects of COVID-19 are getting a helping hand.

Over two hundred $25 dollar gift cards were given away.

Molina Healthcare of Mississippi, the Housing Authority, and the Golden Triangle Hub all partnered together for today’s giveaway.

In all, over $5,000 in Dollar General gift cards were given to residents.

Organizers said this is a way to give back and help families who are impacted due the pandemic.

“It’s heartwarming,” said Elnora Smith, community engagement specialist for Molina Healthcare. “Anytime you can help somebody it makes me smile, it makes me feel warm and fuzzy and that’s why we do it.”

Over the next few weeks, Molina Healthcare said it plans to continue traveling all across the state giving back to families impacted by COVID-19.