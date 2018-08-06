Ortho Partnership Expected To Bring More Business To Former Tupelo Mall

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – A partnership between two medical groups is expected to have a big impact on orthopaedic care throughout Northeast Mississippi.

The partnership combines The North Mississippi Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Clinic, and North East Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine to form the Orthopaedic Institute of North Mississippi.

“With changes of things in our community we felt we could provide better services in conjunction with the hospital, whom we gladly associate with, we could provide better orthopaedic care with this larger group and more specialties in one area than on our own,” said Dr. Nels Thorderson.

Doctor Thorderson is one of seven specialists who will make up the Orthopaedic Institute of North Mississippi. The move from the Longtown Medical Park also means more room for patients.

The Orthopaedic Institute of North Mississippi will be located at the Midwtown Pointe Office Complex. For years it was the Old Tupelo Mall, but is now being revitalized as a medical and professional building.

“It’s close to the hospital, NMMC, close to the emergency department, easy access for us to get to the hospital, take care of patients, it’s all on one level, so our patients are not going to have to use an elevator,” said Dr. Stephen Southworth.

The expansion means more potential business for Midtown Pointe tenants, like Pizza Doctor.

“New customers coming in and they know we are in here, that”s what it means to us. I like seeing new faces coming in, get to know them,” said Edwina Faulkner, general manager for Pizza Doctor.

Both orthopaedic groups will start seeing patients under one roof at Midtown Pointe on September fourth.

And until September fourth, both practices will use their current locations.