Our Artworks hosts bingo tournament for physically and mentally disabled

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A nonprofit that provides activities for disabled people throughout the area hosted a marathon bingo tournament.

“Our Artworks” held its monthly bingo tournament at its Tupelo headquarters. People with developmental disabilities spent the day playing bingo, enjoying snacks and meeting new friends.

- Advertisement -

Organizers said the monthly activity gives people with various disabilities a big break from their daily routines.

“As far as most people who come here have to stay indoors all the time, this is a good outing and it doesn’t cost them anything, we always have popcorn, tea and anything they want to drink we make sure they get it,” said Bradley Gillespie, of “Our Artworks.”

Area businesses donated prizes for the monthly bingo tournament. Our Artworks also hosts art classes for disabled people.