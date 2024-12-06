Outage planned by EBT system for the state of Alabama

ALABAMA, Miss. (WCBI) – Alabama EBT recipients need to take note.

The Alabama Department of Human Resources has a planned outage of the EBT system statewide this weekend.

In an effort to minimize disruptions, the outage will begin at 10 o’clock Saturday night, December 7, and run through 6 o’clock Sunday morning, December 8.

During this time, EBT cards and retail EBT terminals will be offline.

During this time the EBT system will be getting an upgrade to prepare for the implementation of new features and new security measures for clients.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X