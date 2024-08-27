Outburst by three men in Columbus courtroom leads to chase

COLUMBUS, Miss (WCBI) – An outburst during the Undra Williams murder trial leads to a chase and a city councilman being fined.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says Jaylin Williams jumped in a white Ford Mustang with two other people after Judge Jim Kitchens wanted him held in contempt of court.

Columbus police and deputies worked with 911 dispatchers to help quickly locate the car at 14th Avenue North and Railroad Street.

Court documents say Ward 4 Councilman Pierre Beard and Williams disruptively made comments and left the courtroom.

Beard stayed and Williams left the courthouse.

Both were held in contempt of court and fined $100.

Deputies found drugs and a gun in the car Williams was in. More charges are possible.

