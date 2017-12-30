Outspoken State Lawmaker Reconsidering Retirement

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- A longtime lawmaker from Northeast Mississippi who said earlier this year he was retiring at the end of his term, after a diagnosis of dementia, is now reconsidering.

Democrat Steve Holland of Plantersville has served the 16th district since 1985.

In March, Representative Holland told his colleagues he had been diagnosed with dementia, and planned to retire at the end of his term.

However, the fiery and colorful lawmaker now says his health has improved, and he will not rule out a bid for re election in 2019.

“Well, the good Lord has blessed me with good health again. I have once again survived a major diagnosis and I feel great. Absolutely incredible. As good as I’ve felt in a long time. My mind is crisp and clear. I have a lot of institutional knowledge. There are a lot of my colleagues who sponge off of me for institutional knowledge, and who want to sit down, whether they agree with me or not and hear my side of the story,” Rep. Holland said.

Holland helps run his family’s funeral business.

He has dealt with other serious health problems in recent years.