Oven continues to run

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Making our way to the end of the week, temperatures continuing to slowly work their way up through the 90s. A little bit more cloud coverage has moved in and will stick around with the chance of a scattered shower.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Conditions about the same, as they have been all week. Warm, mild, and humid. Temperatures tonight are going to bottom out in the middle to upper 70s. Cloud coverage will stay partly cloudy to mostly clear.

FRIDAY: Back in the middle 90s for the last work day of the week. A HEAT ADVISORY is in place for Friday between 10a and 8p. Stay hydrated and aware of how you’re feeling. A few scattered afternoon showers are possible, but it is going to be a mostly sunny day. A few extra clouds will move in for the afternoon too. Low temperatures overnight continue in the middle to upper 70s.

WEEKEND: Trying to creep up into the upper 90s. Cloud coverage will maintain fairly scattered across the state during the afternoon. A continued chance for a few rogue showers too. Overnight lows maintain in the middle 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Really, just expect more of what we got this week. Hot temperatures ranging between 93-100. The heat index will be pushing beyond 100 degrees. Light rain chance returns in the forecast beginning Tuesday. Low temps continue being warm and muggy, in the middle 70s next week.