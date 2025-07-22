Oven on full blast

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Bringing the heat! Roasty, toasty temperatures with dangerous heat indices this week.

TUESDAY NIGHT: It is going to be a relatively clear night, but with some muggy conditions and warm temperatures. Overnight lows will only fall into the middle to upper 70s. Get the bug spray ready, if you are enjoying some patio time tonight.

WEDNESDAY: Not much to change from Tuesday. Temperatures are going to be HOT, pushing back into the upper 90s. What is really going to get us in a bad mood will be the Heat Index reaching 110+ degrees! Dangerous levels. That being said, there is an EXTREME HEAT WARNING in place from 10AM to 8PM. Listen to your body on how you are feelings. Rain chances will be isolated through the afternoon.

REST OF THE WEEK: Still summer, so it is still going to be hot. BUT, maybe not as hot the second half of our week. Due to the presence of a tropical Low moving into the northern Gulf, we are likely going to experience heavier amounts of clouds and higher chances for showers/storms. This will also keep afternoon highs in the lower 90s through the weekend!