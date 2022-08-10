Over $1 million coming to Tupelo to eliminate traffic issue

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – $1.4 million of Federal money is coming to Tupelo to tackle a decades-old traffic issue.

The grant money is part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity or RAISE, program.

It’s going towards rail improvements in the All-America City.

The projects include engineering and planning work to build a highway over pass at Eason Boulevard and the Kansas City Southern Crossing.

There is also planned work to change the location of the railroad switching operation away from the Main and Gloster Street intersection, better known as Crosstown, long a thorn in the side of Tupelo drivers.

There are also plans to install new safety features and develop quiet zones around the city.

A total of fifteen point 4 million dollars in grant money from the program is coming to Mississippi.